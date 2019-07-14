|
Fred E. Mueller
Urbandale - Fred Mueller of Urbandale, Iowa passed away on June 30, 2019 at the Veterans Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa of cancer. There will be a memorial gathering to celebrate his life at Iles Westover Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Ave. in Des Moines, IA from 3:00-5:00 on Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Fred was born and raised on the south side of Chicago, the middle of 3 children to Theresa and George Mueller. He graduated from Mount Carmel High School. When his service in the US Navy was complete, he earned his business degree at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, Illinois.
He married Dolores (Dee) Mueller on October 2, 1954, and began a long career at the E.J. Brach Candy Company. The family moved to West Des Moines, IA, in 1968. In 1975, Fred along with his partner Phil Yurgae founded Mueller Yurgae Associates, a food & candy brokerage. Mueller Yurgae thrives today with Fred's sons as part of the leadership team.
Over the years, Fred was actively involved in a number of organizations most notably the American Legion Post in Urbandale, IA. He taught at DMACC, coached basketball at Sacred Heart and was active at Dowling High School.
Fred and Dee were married for 54 years before Dee succumbed to Alzheimer's in December, 2008.
Survived by his two sons, Dan (Barb), Bob (Robin) of Urbandale and two daughters, Ellen Barton and Nancy Stepuszek (Dan) of Chicago as well as his 10 grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and his sister, Julia (Cookie). He is preceded in death by his wife, his parents, and his sister Lorraine (Dolly).
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Fred's name may be given to the American Legion Post #663, Urbandale, IA. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Veterans Hospital and Scottish Rite Park for their professionalism, care, and compassion during the final stages of Fred's life. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 14, 2019