Fred E. Whipp

Fred E. Whipp Obituary
Fred E. Whipp

Des Moines - Fred E Whipp (81) of Des Moines, IA passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 22nd at home surrounded by his loving family.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years Cindy, children Brian (Vanessa), Todd (Chasity) Whipp, Paula & family, Jana & family, Rick & family, Cindy & family, Loving sisters Judy Metzger and Sandy Wirth. He is proceeded in death by his mother Iva and father Paul Whipp.

Service & Celebration of Life will be held at Avon Lake Community Center - 5701 SE 66th Pl. Carlisle, IA with a 1:00pm service & Celebration of life immediately following 1:30pm-4:00pm

* We would like to send a special Thank You to the Unity Point Hospice staff for their loving tender care during this difficult time.*
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019
