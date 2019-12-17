|
"Steve" Fred Hill
Des Moines - "Steve" Fred Steven Hill, 76, passed away Monday, December 16, 2019. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 pm Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. A Celebration of Steve's life will be held from 7 pm - 11 pm Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the Clive Elk's Lodge.
Steve was born November 10, 1943, in Spring Hill, IA, to William and Mildred (Cowdin) Hill. He married Shelley (Sessions) Hill on September 12, 2003, in Dallas Center, IA.
He worked for Stew Hansen Dodge as a salesman and a shuttle driver. His real passion was for his karaoke company, Silver Fox Karaoke.
Steve is survived by his wife, Shelley Hill; daughters, Stephanie A Calligan, Shelley L (Brad) Button; sons, Steve M Hill, Zach T Sessions; grandchildren, Steven (Paige) Button, Hannah Button, Caleb Button, Gabe Button, Bethany Button, Brock Button, Luke Button, Abigail Calligan, Camden Hill, Ella Hill; brother, Larry Hill; sister, Arlene Longabaugh; his beloved dog, Sammy. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Contributions may be made to the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019