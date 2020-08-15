1/1
Fred Kouri
1927 - 2020
Fred Kouri

West Des Moines - Fred E Kouri, 92, of West Des Moines, Iowa, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at McLaren's Resthaven Chapel in West Des Moines, followed by a visitation and inurnment at Resthaven Mausoleum. The services may also be viewed online through a live video stream that will available at www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.

Fred was born on December 26, 1927, in Perry, Iowa, attending grade school and high school in Perry while working in the family business, The Chocolate Shop, serving homemade candy and food, and Berghoff beer.

He graduated from Creighton University and began his career as a Certified Public Accountant in Des Moines. He started his own firm in 1953, which grew to be one of the largest independent accounting firms in the state, and he continued to practice accounting and business consulting for more than 50 years.

In 1956, he met Roma Lea Nasser, of Burbank, California, and they were married the following year. Together for 63 years, they had four children, and thoroughly enjoyed their family, getting together with friends, and watching their children and grandchildren perform in sports, concerts, Mock Trial and other school events.

Fred was active in professional, religious, and local organizations, including Sacred Heart Church and the Iowa CPA Society. He was a Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus and served on Bishop Charron's Diocesan Pastoral Council.

Fred was a wonderful storyteller, avid Cubs fan, and a loving, devoted and giving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Roma; four children: Charles (Tracy Caldwell), Fred (Laura), David, and Steven (Jeanne); six grandchildren: Leah Kouri (David Rice), Hannah Kouri, Sam Kouri, Nathan Kouri, Emily Kouri, Max Kouri, and four great grandchildren: Orion Rice, Emily Rice, Isabelle Rice, and Abigail Rice.

As a remembrance, the family requests donations to the Fred E Kouri Memorial Fund at Children's Mercy in Kansas City.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Memorial Mass
10:30 AM
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
McLarens Resthaven Chapel & Mortuary
801 19th Street
West Des Moines, IA 50265
5152257225
