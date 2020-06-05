Fred Ricardo Dryg
Fred Ricardo Dryg

Fred Ricardo Dryg, born in Oruro, Bolivia, June 5, 1934, deceased Rohnert Park, CA, May 17, 2020. Immigrated to Minnesota, attended University in Iowa, met Jennylee M. Dryg, his first wife of 25 years, and welcomed their four children, Renee, Alan, Thomas, and Ann. Active in the Lutheran Church and Democratic Party, Fred was a Systems Analyst with Sperry Univac. Relocated to Michigan, Fred met his now ex-second wife of 10 years, Leslie Dryg.

Fred was preceded in death by his wife Jennylee; parents Don and Bertha Dryg; brothers, Hugo Ara, Tom Dryg, and William Dryg.

He is survived by his 4 children, 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren, siblings Don, Charlie, Ed, and Liz.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 5 to Jun. 7, 2020.
