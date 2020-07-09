Fred SmothersNewton - Fred E. Smothers, 74, of Newton, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. A graveside service was held at 1 p.m., Monday, July 13, 2020, at Newton Union Cemetery. Memorials in Fred's name can be left at the funeral home. Please make checks payable to Linda Kaye Smothers.Fred, the son of Louis and Esther (Sammons) Smothers, was born June 26, 1946, in Poweshiek County, Iowa. He grew up in Poweshiek and Jasper Counties and graduated from Brooklyn High School in 1964. He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He was united in marriage with Linda Kaye Ingalls on November 27, 1971, in Mitchellville. The family moved around while Fred worked for the Local 55 IBEW. They settled in Jasper County, where Fred started his own business, Smothers Electric, which he owned from 1972 until his retirement in 2013. Fred was a member of the American Legion and had also been a member of the VFW. His greatest joy was his grandchildren and he was devoted to attending their events and collecting newspaper clippings of their accomplishments. He also enjoyed watching the Hawkeyes (no matter what the sport), NASCAR racing, and was dedicated to writing in his journal every day.Those left to honor Fred's memory include his wife, Kaye of Newton; daughters, Holly Eilander of Newton, Shannon Pfeiff of West Burlington, Charity (Marty) Brunsmann of Newton, and Debra Smothers of Newton; 10 grandchildren: Katie (Myles) Barth, Garrett (Paige) Eilander, Tucker Brunsmann, Britton (Dana) Wilson, Teddie Brunsmann, Tess Brunsmann, Luxie Brunsmann, Spencer Pfeiff, Parker (Rachel) Pfeiff, and River Pfeiff; 5 great-grandchildren: Ramsey Kolpin, Ryder Kolpin, Zella Barth, Landon Wilson, and Logan Wilson; his brothers: Garold "Bud" (Carole) Smothers of Grinnell, Raymond (Jan) Smothers of Colfax, William "Bill" (Charlene) Smothers of Marshalltown, and Ed Smothers of Newton; sisters-in-law, Pat Smothers and Virginia Smothers; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jack Smothers and Jim Smothers; niece, Jodie Gallagher; and nephews, Todd Hess and Lester Smothers.