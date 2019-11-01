Services
Brooks Funeral Care - Clive
7975 University Blvd.
Clive, IA 50325
(515) 277-8700
Memorial service
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Resources
Freddie A. Dalton Iii

Freddie A. Dalton Iii Obituary
Freddie A. Dalton III

Des Moines - Freddie Avery Dalton III, 35, passed away October 29, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Kim (A.J.) and Fred Jr. (Marcie); 5 children, Kirsten, Elijah, Aubrey, Jessie and Joshua; sisters, Angi, Traci, Brooklyn and brother Harley. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Freddie loved to draw, hunt, fish, camp, enjoyed Bonsai, and he especially enjoyed cooking. He had worked with his dad as a drywall hanger, then as a house framer. He was currently employed by Reilley Construction and Excavating. He had a beautiful smile that lit up the room and a silly sense of humor. He loved playing around with all kids, but none more than his own.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 2:30 p.m. at Brooks Funeral Care in Clive.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
