Fred Aiken
Des Moines -
Frederick Arthur Aiken passed away peacefully on February 19, 2019 at home.
Fred was born on September 26, 1927 to James and Genevieve (Logan) Aiken in Des Moines, Iowa. Fred attended North High School. After High School Fred entered the military and served 2-1/2 years in the Navy. In 1950 Fred married Dixie Ruth Riley in Des Moines. Fred was a proud member of the Shriners International Fraternity, the VFW Post 9662 and Masonic East Gate Lodge Number 630. Fred spent many years in home improvement sales and enjoyed lifelong referrals based on his friendly personality and caring about getting people what they wanted.
Fred is survived by daughter Laura (Don) Cormier, Wisconsin, son Fred Aiken II, Ankeny, grandson, Travis Lingenfelter, Arizona, granddaughter, TyAnn (Brady) Ellis, Mississippi, great grandchildren Casen and Brynley, sisters-in-law Louise Aiken, Shirley Aiken and many nieces and nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his parents, wife Dixie, son Larry, sister Betty Bingham, brothers Bob Aiken, and Jim Aiken.
Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Ave., from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m., with a funeral service to begin at 12:00 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Iowa Veterans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Fred's memory to .
Our beloved father and friend to many will be greatly missed.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019