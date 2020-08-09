Frederick J. DowieAdel - Frederick James Dowie passed peacefully on August 8, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, August 13 at Iles Dunn's Chapel, concluding with a 7 p.m. Vigil Service. Private burial will be at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines.Born July 17, 1932 as a twin on his mother's 40th birthday, Fred was born and raised in Des Moines to Frank and Lillian Dowie. He attended catholic schools including graduating from Dowling Catholic High School where he excelled in sports. Fred went on to join the U.S. Navy with his twin brother where he served for 3 years flying in a blimp squadron. He then returned to Des Moines to settle down to raise his family. Fred was a well-loved father, grandfather and great grandfather as well as an honorable friend to many. After returning from his naval duties, Fred followed in his father's footsteps in the restaurant industry. He held many positions at restaurants around Des Moines before he took over his own group of restaurants, which included the Colonial Pancake Inn which was loved by many across the state. Fred would frequently be stopped to talk about memories families had shared at that restaurant. Fred loved the Iowa State Fair, where he created the Elephant Ear Sandwich, an early take on a sub sandwich. It was one of a kind at the Fair. Fred retired from the restaurant business but continued his passion as a well-known caterer in Des Moines for many years, providing tailored meals for events across the city or BBQ for 100's on a family farm. After retirement, Fred still had a passion for food and giving advice whenever anyone asked about throwing a party. He continued to love the Fair where he would frequently be found holding down a table at Steer and Stein, welcoming all those who stopped to say Hi with a cold beer.Fred was married to his wife, Sandra, for 47 years, whom he adored. They created lots of memories with friends and family traveling abroad and wintering in Mazatlán Mexico, where Fred really enjoyed fishing, boating and a good margarita or two. Fred continued to live life to the fullest and friends and family were very important to Fred, and he shared generously with both. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him and all will have a thing or two they learned from Fred, whether they initially wanted to or not. Fred frequently stated "Remember who you are and what you represent"Fred was preceded in death by his son, Jeff Dowie; daughter, Lori Dowie-Reeser; and granddaughter, Shellby Dowie; along with his twin, Larry; brothers, Walt, Frank and Gene; and sister, Denise Brunia.Fred is survived by son, Fred Dowie Jr (Julianne), son, Sean Dowie (Tammy), daughter, Kelly Donato (Dave), son, Kyle Dowie, daughter, Kimber Damhorst (Geordon) and step daughter, Kelly Zelinsky (Jerry Van Horne); grandchildren, Jason Dowie, Ryan Dowie (Caleigh), Jonathan Dowie, Nick Donato (Katelin), Devan and Noah Donato, Drew Damhorst, Ross and Zoe Zelinsky; and great grandchildren, Connor and Jack Dowie, Bryanna and Gannon Dowie and Milo Donato.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation and DMACC Iowa Culinary Institute.