1/1
Frederick J. Scherle Iv
1973 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frederick's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frederick J. Scherle IV

Ankeny - Frederick James Scherle IV, 47, passed away November 18, 2020 in Ankeny, IA. He was born January 15, 1973 in Minneapolis, MN to Frederick (III) and Nancy Scherle. A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny (520 NW 36th St).

Fred is survived by his children, Gabby Scherle, Nick Scherle, and Emily Scherle; parents, Fred Scherle III and Nancy Scherle; sister, Nicole (Scott) Scheidel; niece and nephew, Frankie and Henry; Jenny Scherle; step-son, Dylan; Dorian; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Rev. Fred Scherle II; and grandmother, Edna Scherle.

Full obituary at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Memorial Services of Iowa

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved