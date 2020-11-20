Frederick J. Scherle IV
Ankeny - Frederick James Scherle IV, 47, passed away November 18, 2020 in Ankeny, IA. He was born January 15, 1973 in Minneapolis, MN to Frederick (III) and Nancy Scherle. A Celebration of Life will take place Monday, November 23, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Lutheran Church of Hope Ankeny (520 NW 36th St).
Fred is survived by his children, Gabby Scherle, Nick Scherle, and Emily Scherle; parents, Fred Scherle III and Nancy Scherle; sister, Nicole (Scott) Scheidel; niece and nephew, Frankie and Henry; Jenny Scherle; step-son, Dylan; Dorian; and many other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Rev. Fred Scherle II; and grandmother, Edna Scherle.
