Frederick Wutzke
West Des Moines - Frederick Wutzke, 81 of West Des Moines (formerly of Denison, IA) passed away Sunday March 10th 2019 at Bickford Assisted Living. Visitation will be held at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home in Urbandale on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm. A celebration of life will be held at Mount Olive Lutheran Church in Des Moines on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10:00 am with internment at Pleasant Ridge cemetery in Orilla, Iowa.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Mount Olive Lutheran School in Des Moines.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 13, 2019