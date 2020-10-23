Fredric "Fritz" Engelbart
Indianola - Graveside services for Fredric "Fritz" Engelbart, 86, who passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Ruth; children, Stephanie (Daran) Becker, Molly Bean, Nicole (Mike) Morig, Pauline (Brian) Hartley and Anne Green; and eleven Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Hans Green and daughter Julia Green.
Visitation will be held 3 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to in his name to the family for a memorial to be decided at a later date. To submit an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com
.