Peterson Funeral Home
415 School Street
Carlisle, IA 50047
515-989-3510
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
1937 - 2019
Fredrick Palar Obituary
Fredrick Palar

Carlisle - Fredrick John Palar was born on August 17, 1937 in Charles City, Iowa. Fred married Marcella (Springer) on March 1, 1958 after receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Air Force. He had been a fleet service clerk for both Braniff and American Airlines.

Fred was reunited in heaven on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 with his parents, Floyd and Viva Palar; brothers, Floyd Jr., Lloyd and Leo Palar, and a grandson Lucas Palar.

He is survived by his wife of over 61 years, Marcella; sons, Chris (Liz) Palar of Ankeny and Hugh (Tracy) Palar of Carlisle; daughters, Renee (Joe) Wertz of Pennsylvania and Dawn (Daniel) Mundil of Cumming; and 10 grandchildren.

A memorial funeral service will be held at 10:30AM Friday, July 12, 2019 at Peterson Funeral Home in Carlisle. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 5:00-7:00PM Thursday, July 11, 2019. Military honors will follow the service at the funeral home. Memorials can be directed to the Carlisle Christian Church. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019
