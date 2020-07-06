G. Aileen (Scott) Lister
Traer - G. Aileen (Scott) Lister, 90, of Traer, died Friday, July 3, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was born July 26, 1929, in Plano, the daughter of Lynn and Stella Wells. Aileen was raised in Plano, Iowa, and graduated from Centerville High School in 1945 at the age of 16. She married Jarold Lee Lister on August 24, 1947, at the Plano Christian Church. They lived in Centerville, Des Moines, Beech, Milo, and spent the greater part of their lives in Traer where they raised their daughters and Jarold taught and coached at North Tama High School.
Aileen was a devoted wife and mother and was ever-present in the bleachers supporting her husband and his athletic teams. She also worked as a secretary and nursing home employee. Aileen was a talented seamstress and sewed the wardrobes of Rozella and Rebecca, and also led their Campfire Girls groups. Aileen and Jarold were the master minds behind the North Tama baseball-softball complex and its booming concession stand business.
Aileen was a devoted wife, supportive mother, loving mother-in-law, doting grandmother, and wonderful friend. She was kind, generous, spirted, and brave, and was a woman of many talents and interests.
Aileen is survived by two daughters, Rozella (John) Lister Stull of Reinbeck and Rebecca (Reinaldo) Lister Zozaya of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; granddaughters, Megan Stull (Kevin Deeny) of Dubuque and Melissa Stull (Jason Burgart) of Minneapolis; and great-granddaughters, Ella Deeny and Emma Burgart, great-grandson, Lucas Burgart, and many friends from all corners of the country.
Aileen was preceded in death by her husband, Jarold Lister, and her parents, Lynn and Stella Wells.
Services: Thursday, July 9 at 11am at Traer United Methodist Church. Visitation: Thursday, July 9 at 9:30am until service time, also at the church. In light of the current health pandemic, the family requests that all guests at Aileen's visitation and funeral please wear a face covering (mask or shield). Additional information at https://overtonfuneralhomes.com/