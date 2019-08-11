Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
G. R. "Jo" Johannesen


1946 - 2019
G. R. "Jo" Johannesen Obituary
G. R. "Jo" Johannesen

Des Moines - Jo was born September 21, 1946 to Anton and Joyce (Walker) Johannesen in Des Moines, Iowa. He passed away peacefully Thursday, August 8, 2019. Jo served in the U. S. Navy and went on to work for the Postal Service until his retirement.

He is survived by his children, Tracy (Monte) Linn and Audrey (Spence) VerMeer; grandchildren, Lily VerMeer and D. J. Workman; siblings, Dennis (Donna) Johannesen, Toni (Brian) Hammond, Daniel Johannesen; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Jo was preceded in death by his wife, Sheri and his parents.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Monday, August 12, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. A celebration of Jo's life will begin at 1 p.m., Tuesday, August 13, 2019, also at the funeral home, with burial at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Memorials may be made directly to the family. Full obituary may be viewed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 11, 2019
