Dunn's Funeral Home
2121 Grand Ave
Des Moines, IA 50312
(515) 244-2121
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Gabriel Ray Boettger Obituary
Gabriel Ray Boettger

Des Moines, IA - Gabriel Ray Boettger, 38, of Des Moines, was killed February 16, 2019 in Des Moines.

The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 23rd with A Celebration of Gabe's life to be held 1 p.m. Sunday, February 24th at Dunn's Chapel. A ceremonial balloon lift will follow at 6504 Chaffee Rd, Des Moines. In lieu of flowers, contributions for Makayla and baby Gabe will be received at Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave., Des Moines, 50312. Additional information may be found at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019
