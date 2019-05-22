|
|
Gabrielle Crahan
Johnston - Gabrielle Maxine Crahan, 22, of Johnston, Iowa, passed away on Saturday May 18th, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. Gabrielle, also known as Gabi, was born September 27th, 1996 at Mercy Hospital in Des Moines, Iowa. The daughter of M. Shawn and Chantel (Noyes) Crahan. She attended Sayre Montessori for preschool and elementary school before moving onto Johnston Middle School, graduating early from Johnston Senior High School In 2015.
She was a cheerleader and a social butterfly. Everyone that met Gabrielle knew of her outgoing personality, cheerful attitude, compassion and loving heart. She was a natural leader and stood up for those who were bullied and misunderstood. She was a feminist and a supporter of human rights and equality. Gabrielle's passions included dogs, especially pit bulls and the don't bully my breed movement. She enjoyed music, especially hip hop and country. She loved to read, go to concerts and spend time with her friends.
Growing up, Gabrielle loved playing with her sister, brothers and cousins. She liked playing with dolls, playing outside and dressing in glittery clothes and go go boots. A beach girl at heart, she loved swimming and tubing at the lake, riding her long board and feeling the sun shine on her face. She considered Colorado her second home. Her favorite TV shows were Will and Grace, Prison Break, and Shameless. She loved Tim Burton movies and played World of Warcraft.
Gabrielle had a lot of dreams for her future such as traveling with her family and friends around the world, getting married and having children.
Gabrielle was human and struggled with drug addiction for several years. She fought it bravely and no matter how many times she fell, she would always get back up again. Not only did she fight for herself, but for others who struggled as well. If there was anything she wanted to leave behind in her memory, it was standing up for others, always being empathetic and compassionate and never giving up on the battle against addiction.
In her last years she found a higher power which guided her through the tough times and the good.
Gabrielle is survived by her parents M. Shawn and Chantel of Johnston; her sister Alexandria (Ian) of Urbandale; her brothers Gage and Simon of Johnston; and her pit bull Mya.
She is also survived by her cousins, aunts, uncles and many, many friends. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mike and Mary Crahan; her maternal grandparents, Richard and Lois Noyes; and her cousin Sam.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Iles Funeral Home in Des Moines. The funeral will be held Sunday, May 26th at 11:30am at the Scottish Rite Consistory in Des Moines. Condolences and cards may be directed to Iles Funeral Home, 6337 Hickman Road, Des Moines, Iowa. Flowers may be directed to the Scottish Rite Consistory, 519 Park Street, Des Moines, Iowa.
Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support from all over the world.
If you take anything from Gabrielle's passing, we hope that you will hold your loved ones closer, embrace the sunshine, and be grateful for each day.
"Be the things you loved most about the people who are gone."
Published in Des Moines Register from May 22 to May 23, 2019