Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
St. John's Lutheran Church
600 6th Ave.
Des Moines, IA
Gail Ann Christ


1956 - 2019
Gail Ann Christ Obituary
Gail Ann Christ

West Des Moines - Gail Ann Christ, 63, passed away August 29, 2019, at UnityPoint Taylor House after a four-year fight with brain cancer. A Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00pm Sept 6, 2019, at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). Gail's Celebration Of Life will be held 2:00 pm Sept 7, 2019, at St. John's Lutheran Church (600 6th Ave. Des Moines).

Gail was a Licensed Social Worker with her Master's degree in Social Work from University of Iowa. Her 40-year career was spent working for people with disabilities including employment at Easter Seals of Iowa, Principal Financial Group, and Disability Determination Services.

Gail was born February 19, 1956 in Pocahontas, Arkansas, the daughter of Martin and Dorothy Rasmussen. Gail's greatest joy was raising two wonderful children and being united in marriage for thirty-eight years to her loving spouse Thomas Christ. She enjoyed memories of time with family members. She fondly recalled numerous vacations and road trips with her husband and children.

She is survived by her husband Thomas, and her two children Jonathan and Laura, all of West Des Moines; her sister Diana (Darrell) Dale, and brothers David (Lynn) Rasmussen, William (Belinda) Rasmussen, Jimmie Rasmussen, and Martin (Kimberly) Rasmussen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Gail was preceded in death by her mother and father.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Iowa Homeless Youth Center of Des Moines or the UnityPoint Taylor House.

Online condolences may be left at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 4, 2019
