Gail Hentz Stein
West Des Moines - Gail Hentz Stein, 77, died Monday morning, July 27, 2020, at Edgewater. Gail joined the love of her life, Vic, on his birthday. Private family services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Waukee. The service will be livestreamed on the Iles website. Go to IlesCares.com
at 9:45 a.m. Monday and scroll to the bottom of Gail's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at Resthaven Cemetery in West Des Moines.
Gail Marie Hentz was born on February 21, 1943, in Cincinnati, OH, to Vernon and Edith (Luken) Hentz. She graduated from Ursuline Academy in 1961. On May 9, 1958, Gail went on a blind date and met her future husband, Vic Stein. They married four years later on June 30, 1962. They celebrated 56 years of marriage before Vic passed in 2018, yet even in death their bond remained unbreakable. They modeled everyday what commitment and true love was and together they raised three daughters in faith and love. Gail followed Vic wherever his career took him. The entire time she worked tirelessly to ensure that when Vic came home from work everything was perfect for him. She was a meticulous housekeeper and prepared a three course meal each night for dinner. Gail was devoted to her family and building a foundation rooted in love, faith, and joy in her home. Gail guided her family by her faith and trust in the Lord.
Gail is survived by her three daughters; Elizabeth (Bruce) Lefkow of Polk City, Donna (Terry) Huseman of Clive and Julia (Jim) Roegiers of Urbandale; nine grandchildren, Katie Lefkow, Laura (Adrian) Eslinger, Lindsey Lefkow, Alex Lefkow, Allison Huseman, Jacob Huseman, Sam Roegiers, Emily Roegiers, Anna Roegiers; two great grandchildren, Evelyn and Ella Eslinger; her siblings, V.J. (Dian) Hentz of The Villages, FL and Susan (Paul) Schenz of Loveland, OH; and sister-in-law, Anita McLaughlin of Aurora, CO. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Vic and her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com
.
The Stein girls would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff in the memory care unit at Edgewater for the love, care, and respect that they bestowed on Mom daily.