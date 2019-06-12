|
|
Gail LePera
Urbandale - Gail LePera, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Spurgeon Manor in Dallas Center. A celebration of life service will be 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at McLaren's Chapel in West Des Moines with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday until service time at McLaren's.
Gail was born in Osceola, IA on May 5, 1932 to Waldo and Frances Rayburn. She loved flowers, going fishing and mushroom hunting, tending to her lawn and was even the Lawn of the Month, making spaghetti dinners, and spending time with her family.
Gail is survived by her caring and loving husband of over 60 years, Francis; son, Larry (Kathy); Lisa (Jim) Green; three sisters, Joy (Don) McClellan, Joy (Dale) Howe, and Janet (George) Norris; grandchildren, Ryan (Ashley), Marc LePera, Courtney LePera, Jackson Green and Jordyn Green; and great grandchildren, Mia, Piper and Hayes.
Memorial contributions can be made to Spurgeon Manor or the -Greater Iowa Chapter.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 12, 2019