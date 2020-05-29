Gail Slack
West Des Moines - Gail Abraham Slack, 91, passed away May 27, 2020 due to complications from the COVID virus. Services will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Gardens Cemetery, 4400 Merle Hay Road in Des Moines, IA.
Gail was born June 17, 1928 in Scranton, IA to Ruth Irene (Bassett) and Earl Abraham Slack. After graduating from high school, Gail joined the US Army. After his service, he became a licensed electrician and later was a partner in Des Moines Lighting for 30 years.
In his free time, Gail was an avid traveler across the US and the sea. He was a 40-year Minnesota Vikings season ticket holder, and enjoyed collecting plants and growing cacti. Gail was a member of various churches, and most of all enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; children, Teri Norton, Tim (Megan) Slack, and Jerry (Gina) Slack; step-daughter, DeeAnn McCauley; 8 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren. Gail was preceded in death by his brother, Charles "Keith" Slack; and step-son, Dan Arthurs.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 29 to May 31, 2020.