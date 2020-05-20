Resources
Des Moines - Galen Emery Murtle, 90, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Des Moines, IA. The family will receive friends from 11 am - 1 pm Friday, May 22, 2020, at Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines. A private burial will take place at a later time.

Galen was born August 17, 1929, in Osceola, IA.

Galen is survived by his wife, Joyce; son, Scott (Carmen); grandchildren, Cody (Mallory), Kaylee (Dalton), Clayton; great-grandchildren, Jarrod, Cannon. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Debbie; grandchild, Kymberleah; brothers, Rodney, Daryl. Online condolences are welcome at www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 22, 2020
