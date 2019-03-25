Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
View Map
Gantry Richard Miller Obituary
Gantry Richard Miller

West Des Moines - Gantry Richard Miller (Wolfgang), 44, of West Des Moines, IA passed away on March 19, 2019. Services will be held at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with visitation on Tuesday, March 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. and the memorial service on Wednesday, March 27 at 2:00 p.m.

Gant is survived by his children, Shaylee and Jax Miller and their mother, Melissa; his parents, Dick and Lynn Miller; Grandma Helen Dickerson; love and best friend, Tiffany Blazenko and her children, Ellie, Sam and Will; his brother, Chris (Paige) Miller and sister, Megan (Josh) Smith; his nieces, Chloe, Macy, and Sydney Miller and Ellie Smith; his nephews, Colton and Tate Smith; and many other extended family members and friends. Gant was preceded in death by his grandparents, Harold Miller, Mike and Mary Versackas, and Lew Dickerson.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family for donation to the University of Iowa. The full obituary may be found at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 25, 2019
