Garold "Gary" Parker
Ankeny - Garold D. "Gary" Parker, 87, of Ankeny, Iowa went to join his parents, brothers and sisters in heaven September 21, 2019.
A visitation will be held 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 24th, at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home, with a prayer service to follow at 7:00p.m.
Gary was born February 2, 1932 to Evan S. And Alice (Dickey) Parker in rural Dallas County, Iowa. He lived most of his life in Iowa except for a couple of years that his family lived and worked in Oregon during WWII. While his family was living in Oregon Gary helped by using his little red wagon to deliver blocks of ice to the neighbors for their ice boxes. He also picked strawberries each season and delivered papers. When they returned to Iowa Gary attended Panora High School, graduating in 1950.
On August 20, 1950 he married Zola Robinson in Prairie Center Church located in rural Lincoln Township, SE of Yale, Iowa. They moved to Des Moines where he helped build homes on the east side of DM with a cousin Dick Parker. He eventually went to work in sales at Ungles Bakery. He served his country honorably in Korea from 1952 to 1954 as a tank mechanic near the 38th parallel. In 1960 he went to work in sales for Hiland Potato Chip Company where he worked his way up to Vice President of Sales. Wanting to be his own boss he purchased Rite Way Trailer Sales with his brother DeWayne. They sold the business about 4 years later and Gary went to work in sales at Eddy-Walker Equipment until he retired May 1, 1994. Gary's jobs took the family from Des Moines to Ottumwa to Sioux City then to Ankeny.
For many years prior to retiring Gary and Zola made nearly weekly trips to the Sunrise Beach area of Lake of the Ozarks where they developed residential properties with a partner. Once he retired they moved to Lake of the Ozarks and lived there until June 26, 2007 when they returned to Ankeny, Iowa to be closer to family.
Gary is survived by his wife of 69 years, Zola; sons, Randy (Karen) Parker of Ankeny and Rick (Alison) Parker of Alleman; grandchildren Evan (Makenzie) Parker of Des Moines, Nathan Parker and Elly Parker of Alleman.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 22, 2019