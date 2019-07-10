|
Garry L. Frank
Urbandale - Garry L. Frank, 71, passed away at home on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at McLaren's Funeral Chapel in West Des Moines with entombment at the Resthaven Cemetery Mausoleum. A visitation with the family will start at 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
Garry was born on April 12, 1948 to Albert and Cecilia (Winker) Frank in Carroll, Iowa. He graduated from Windom High School (MN) and from there went to achieve many degrees. Garry received a Bachelor's of Arts from St. Mary's College (MN), Bachelor's of Arts from the University of Minnesota, Master's of Arts from the University of South Dakota, Master's of Science from University of Western Ontario, and finally a PhD from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He taught classes at the Navajo Nation while also teaching classes at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff for three years before going on to teach at Drake University. Garry was a Professor at Drake University for over 34 years in the Public Administration Department, and received two Distinguished Professorships, the Thomas F. Sheehan and Baum Chair. He was very proud of his many publications and his excellent record of teaching and ethics research. Garry was responsible for many internal and external funded grants to help Drake University. The Garry L. Frank Legacy Award is given every year, which recognizes established MPA alumnus who over the course of his or her career has exemplified the ideals of innovation, impact, and engagement.
Garry was a member of the Ray Society and Knights of the Columbus. In his spare time he loved to travel to New York and Rome, coaching his children's sporting events, and later attending his grandchildren's activities. In his earlier years, he obtained his pilot's license and enjoyed flying.
Garry is survived by his wife, Nancy of Urbandale; three children, Jennifer (Kevin) DuBay of West Des Moines, Lindsey (Tim) Rypma of Des Moines and Christopher Frank of Minneapolis, MN; seven grandchildren, Brooklyn Rypma, Baron Rypma, Benjamin Rypma, Ava DuBay, Sloane DuBay, Lily DuBay and Poppy DuBay; and various relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Donald Frank, Darlene Berkness, and Fayetta Froze.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Garry L. Frank Legacy Award at Drake University.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 10, 2019