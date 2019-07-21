Resources
Garry Lee Baker Obituary
Virginia Beach, VA. - Garry Lee Baker, formerly of Des Moines, IA, passed away on July 14, 2019. There will be a Celebration of Life held later in Virginia Beach. Garry is survived by his Spouse Mark Aulds, Mother Donna "Marturello" Baker, Brother Marty Baker, Niece Taylor Baker, Nephew Jonathan Baker, and Father Garry H Baker. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael Baker. Garry was a Navy Veteran. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Hospice Foundation of America hospicefoundation.org
Published in Des Moines Register on July 21, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
