Garry Miklus
Indianola - A Celebration of Life service for Garry Lee Miklus, 58, who passed away Monday, March 4, 2019 at home in Indianola, will be held 7 p.m., Tuesday, March 12 at the First Assembly of God Church 1700 West 2nd Ave. in Indianola with visitation held one hour prior to services.
Garry is survived by his wife, LuAnn; children, Willie, Tim, Erin and Sean; father, William Miklus; brother, Randy Miklus; sister, Sheri (Steve) Grau; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Velma Lucille Miklus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in Garry's memory to The ALS Association of Iowa, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 or Miklus Family Scholarship Fund at Southeast Polk. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019