Garry Thomas Vokes



Clive - Garry Thomas Vokes, 70, of Clive, IA died Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at his home. Garry, the son of the late Thomas R. Vokes and Ann Music Vokes, was born on Dec. 12, 1949 in Polk County. Garry graduated from Lincoln High School in 1968 and went on to receive his bachelors of science from Drake University in 1977. He retired from the United Postal Service after 39 years of public service.



Garry was united in marriage to Zane Meta Bets on April 24, 1976 at Unity Lutheran Church in Des Moines. They have three sons Erik, Kristofor and Michael.



Garry had a great love of family and an unwavering love for his grandchildren. He was a member and served as District Governor for District 9MC of the Lions Club and won the prestigious Warren Coleman Award. In 2012 he was honored as Clive Citizen of the Year. He was active as a Cub Master and Scout Master, and many of his vacations were spent camping with his troop. With strong conviction in his faith he was a former President of Church Council at Unity Lutheran Church. He had depth in spirit and always exuded faith and acceptance. His family holds fond memories of his knack for collecting ink pens, coins, and a love for geology and astronomy. Garry will be remembered as being bright, intellectual, well-read, sensitive inquisitive and very loving man.



Garry is survived by his wife Zane of Clive, sons Erik (Jessica) of Newton, Kristofor (Benjamin) of Santa Cruz, CA, and Michael (Karie) of Urbandale, two grandchildren, Jonathan and Caroline of Urbandale.



The family respectfully requests the honor of your prayer during these times. The funeral service will be at 1PM Friday, Nov. 13, at Faith Lutheran Church in Clive. The gathering will be private and family-oriented with the service being streamed online (email remember_garry@vokes.tech for link). Memorials can be left to the family and will be later directed to Faith Lutheran Church and to the Lions Club.



Words of comfort may be directed to Zane Vokes, PO Box 71322, Clive, IA 50325.









