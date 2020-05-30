Gary A. Braga



West Des Moines -



Gary A. Braga, 87, of the Lodge of Ashworth, died Monday, May 25th. Cremation has taken place.



Gary was born in Rockford, IA on June 11, 1932. He graduated Rockford High School in 1950. He attended and graduated from Iowa State University. He also served in the US Army. He married Nancy Kay Hoover and resided in Des Moines.



From 1958 to 1972, Gary wrote for Look Magazine until it folded. Beginning in 1972, he served in various positions with Principal Financial Group until his retirement in 1996. Gary spent retirement enjoying his hobbies of gardening and golf.



Gary is survived by son Greg Braga of Des Moines, daughter Beth (Bruce) Larson of Clarkston, WA and two grandchildren and four great grandsons.













