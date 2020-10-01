Gary A. McClenathan
Brooklyn - Gary A. McClenathan, age 56, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. Funeral services: 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Michael J. Manatt Center, Brooklyn with Rev. John Dodds officiating. Visitation: 4 - 8 p.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the Michael J. Manatt Center, Brooklyn. Burial will be at the Harmony Cemetery, rural Brooklyn. A memorial fund has been established in Gary's name at Victor State Bank, Victor, Iowa. Kloster Funeral Home, Brooklyn is assisting the family with arrangements.
Gary is survived by his children, Jillayna (Jordan) Sage of Osceola, Jakayla (Wilmot) Wellington of Waterloo, Blake McClenathan of Grinnell, and Braden McClenathan of Brooklyn; six grandchildren Kannin, Brynlee and Keller Sage and Terrin, Emmett, and Macklin Wellington, his father Lester McClenathan of Brooklyn and his mother Marlys McClenathan of Brooklyn; siblings Timothy McClenathan of Brooklyn, Terry (Karen) McClenathan of Cedar Rapids, Lori (Mike) Vogel of Malcom, Roger McClenathan of Brooklyn and Lisa (Gary) Spooner of Grinnell; Gary is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Levi and Myrtle (Shine) McClenathan and maternal grandparents John and Pauline (Ebert) Andrews.
Gary Alan McClenathan was born October 3, 1963, in Grinnell, Iowa, the son of Lester and Marlys Andrews McClenathan. He received his education from BGM Schools graduating with the class of 1982. Gary married Franci Kuntz on April 18, 1987 at the Victor Methodist Church, Victor. To this union the four children were born. The couple later divorced. Gary worked for Stadiums Unlimited building bleachers, John Deere Implement in Grinnell, Kinze Manufacturing, the City of Brooklyn and TIP-REC from 1993-2020. He was a member of the Brooklyn Fire Department and a member of the Iowa South Devon Association. Gary enjoyed spending time with his family, farming and his cattle.
