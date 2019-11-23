Services
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
1938 - 2019
Des Moines, Iowa - Gary Allen Cline, age 80, passed away at his home on Friday, November 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Gary was born the son of Lawrence and Lillie Cline on December 16, 1938 in Centerville, Iowa. He was an Elder and active member at The Well Covenant Church. Gary loved fishing and making diamond willow canes.

Those left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of, Diane Cline; son, Chris Cline; two grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Marcella; brother-in-law, Dennis (Deb) Kolk; and sister-in-law, Terri (David) Cromer.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; sister, Loretta (Ron) Kauzlarich; parents-in-law, Bob and Jerre Kolk.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m., Sunday, December 1, 2019 at The Well Covenant Church, 2625 Hubbell Ave, Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m., Monday December 2, 2019 also, at the church.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28, 2019
