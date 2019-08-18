Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
Gary Borts


1942 - 2019
Gary Borts Obituary
Gary Borts

Alleman - Gary Myrl Borts, age 76, of Alleman died on August 11, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-7PM and services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11AM both at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 North Ankeny Blvd). Everyone is invited to lunch at Salem UCC in Alleman following the Memorial Service.

Gary grew up in Collins and was employed at Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Cory Borts. His daughters Brenda (Randy) Tallman of Ankeny and Bernita (David) Barr of Alleman. Six grandkids Nicholas, Christopher and Benjamin Dirksen, Jacob, Brandon, and Emily Barr

Memorial contributions can be made to the family for a charity to be determined at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019
