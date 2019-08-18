|
Gary Borts
Alleman - Gary Myrl Borts, age 76, of Alleman died on August 11, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 5-7PM and services will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11AM both at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 North Ankeny Blvd). Everyone is invited to lunch at Salem UCC in Alleman following the Memorial Service.
Gary grew up in Collins and was employed at Armstrong Tire and Rubber Company.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Judy Cory Borts. His daughters Brenda (Randy) Tallman of Ankeny and Bernita (David) Barr of Alleman. Six grandkids Nicholas, Christopher and Benjamin Dirksen, Jacob, Brandon, and Emily Barr
Memorial contributions can be made to the family for a charity to be determined at a later date.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 18, 2019