Henderson's Highland Park Funeral Home
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 309-6550
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
3500 Sixth Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Des Moines - Gary Carter, born April 28, 1942 in Iowa City, IA; passed away peacefully with his wife of 47 years, Barbara Ann Carter, and family by his side on April 3, 2019.

A memorial service is planned for 11 am Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Henderson's Funeral Home Chapel.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Louise and George Carter; his brothers, George Carter ,Jr., Edward Carter, Ronald Carter and Robert "Buch" Carter. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, sisters, daughters, step children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019
