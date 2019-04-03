|
Gary Christiansen
Ankeny - Gary E. Christiansen, 80, passed away March 31, 2019.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Gary was a US Navy veteran, and had retired from John Deere after 31years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Elaine; a son Gary Jr. (Kim), and 2 daughters, Debby (Doug) and Gale (Sam); 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to or Albaugh-McGovern Post #42.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019