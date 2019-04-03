Services
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial Services of Iowa Funeral Home
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Christiansen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Christiansen


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gary Christiansen Obituary
Gary Christiansen

Ankeny - Gary E. Christiansen, 80, passed away March 31, 2019.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Memorial Services of Iowa (4208 N Ankeny Blvd). A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Gary was a US Navy veteran, and had retired from John Deere after 31years of service.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine; a son Gary Jr. (Kim), and 2 daughters, Debby (Doug) and Gale (Sam); 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to or Albaugh-McGovern Post #42.

Online at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now