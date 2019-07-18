Services
Pence - Reese Funeral Home
310 North 2nd Avenue East
Newton, IA 50208
641-792-5125
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM



Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church
Newton, IA
Gary Clemon Obituary
Gary Clemon

Newton - Gary worked as a licensed insurance agent for over 45 years. He "retired" from the Clemon - Maki Insurance Agency in 2015.

Gary died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home in Newton.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newton. The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Memorials may be designated to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Legion, Newton Post #111 and may be left at the church or at the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019
