Gary Clemon
Newton - Gary worked as a licensed insurance agent for over 45 years. He "retired" from the Clemon - Maki Insurance Agency in 2015.
Gary died on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at his home in Newton.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Newton. The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Memorials may be designated to the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church or the American Legion, Newton Post #111 and may be left at the church or at the funeral home. Online condolence may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019