Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
(515) 289-2442
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
121 NW 60th Avenue
Des Moines, IA 50313
Gary Cory

Gary Cory Obituary
Gary Cory

Polk City - Gary Cory, 69, passed away March 18, 2020.

Gary is survived by his wife, Janice; sons, Tim (Stephanie) Cory of Polk City and Troy (Alecia) Cory of Pleasant Hill; 6 grandchildren, Kyle Cory, Kayla Cory, Austin Cory, Dylan Cory, Dalton Scott and Chloe Cory; as well as 2 sisters and 1 brother.

The family will greet visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at Hamilton's near Highland Memory Gardens, 121 NW 60th Avenue in Des Moines. A private service will be held at Lincoln Cemetery with a celebration of life at a later date.

Please visit www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2020
