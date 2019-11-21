|
Gary D. Ellis
Ankeny - Gary D. Ellis, 79, passed away on November 3rd at Bridges at Ankeny. He was born in Ames, Iowa, to Alva Ellis and Thelma (Kitchen) Ellis on August 9, 1940. Gary was a graduate of Ames High School and Iowa State University where he played baseball and football from 1959-1962.
After graduation from Iowa State, Gary taught and coached at North Polk and Dowling. He returned to Iowa State as Assistant Director of the National Cyclone Club and Ticket Manager. Gary then began a 30 year banking career.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Judy (Warren) Ellis; son, Gary Jr. (Diane); daughters, Cammie Callen (Mark), and Tracy Marquardt (Mike); six grandchildren, Emily Ellis, Abby and Adam Callen, Anna, Caleb and Billy Marquardt; five nieces and one nephew.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Elsie and Hugh Griffith; and brother Robert Ellis.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, December 22nd from 1:00 - 3:00 at Briarwood Golf Club in Ankeny. Memorials may be directed to the Ames High School Alumni Association or Every Step Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019