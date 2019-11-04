Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Nutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dr. Gary D. Nutt


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dr. Gary D. Nutt Obituary
Dr. Gary D. Nutt

Des Moines, Iowa - Dr. Gary D. Nutt went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Dr. Nutt was born September 28, 1957 to Dr. Walter and Dorothy Nutt in Des Moines.

He was a graduate of East High School, Grandview College, and Des Moines University. He had a private practice for 33 years in Podiatric Medicine. He was Staff Chief for Podiatric Service at Veterans Hospital in Des Moines. He served as Assistant Professor of Des Moines University, active in IPMS (Iowa Podiatric Medicine Society), President of the Antique Automotive Assoc. of America, and most dear to him was his involvement in the Gideons International Ministry.

Dr. Nutt is survived by his sister Nancy (Wayne) Fullerton of Morrisville, NC, Dr. Lynda Haver of Des Moines, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Walter Lee Nutt III, sister Anne Goscinski, and brother Darrell Nutt.

Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gideons International at gideons.org.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -