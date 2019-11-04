|
|
Dr. Gary D. Nutt
Des Moines, Iowa - Dr. Gary D. Nutt went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Dr. Nutt was born September 28, 1957 to Dr. Walter and Dorothy Nutt in Des Moines.
He was a graduate of East High School, Grandview College, and Des Moines University. He had a private practice for 33 years in Podiatric Medicine. He was Staff Chief for Podiatric Service at Veterans Hospital in Des Moines. He served as Assistant Professor of Des Moines University, active in IPMS (Iowa Podiatric Medicine Society), President of the Antique Automotive Assoc. of America, and most dear to him was his involvement in the Gideons International Ministry.
Dr. Nutt is survived by his sister Nancy (Wayne) Fullerton of Morrisville, NC, Dr. Lynda Haver of Des Moines, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Walter Lee Nutt III, sister Anne Goscinski, and brother Darrell Nutt.
Funeral Services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon St with burial to follow at Glendale Cemetery. Friends may visit with family from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be directed to Gideons International at gideons.org.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019