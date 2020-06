Gary DahlbergDes Moines - Gary Dahlberg, 79, passed away June 2, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital Des Moines IA. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 57 years & their three children.Two sons Douglas Dahlberg (Karen), Rodney Dahlberg (Susan) and daughter Paula Conley.Gary was born October 7, 1940 in Laurens, Iowa to Glenn & Katherine DahlbergGary was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother Don.The family will greet friends Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm with a Masonic Service at 7 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Gary will be laid to rest with military honors at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.Memorial contributions may be directed to the Za Ga Zig Shrine.Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com