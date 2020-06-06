Gary Dahlberg
1940 - 2020
Gary Dahlberg

Des Moines - Gary Dahlberg, 79, passed away June 2, 2020 at Lutheran Hospital Des Moines IA. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 57 years & their three children.

Two sons Douglas Dahlberg (Karen), Rodney Dahlberg (Susan) and daughter Paula Conley.

Gary was born October 7, 1940 in Laurens, Iowa to Glenn & Katherine Dahlberg

Gary was proceeded in death by his parents and a brother Don.

The family will greet friends Monday, June 8, 2020 from 5 pm to 8 pm with a Masonic Service at 7 pm at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Gary will be laid to rest with military honors at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Za Ga Zig Shrine.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
JUN
8
Service
07:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
