Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
Urbandale - Gary Davis, 88, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Methodist Hospital after a long courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was surrounded by his loving family as he peacefully slipped away. At his request, no services are to be held.

Gary was born October 10, 1930 and lived his early years in East Des Moines where he graduated from East High School. Before moving to Urbandale with his young family in 1961, Gary proudly served his country in the Army. Gary attended various insurance schools and Drake University. He retired from Midwest Mutual /Preferred Rick Insurance Co. Gary was a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved life and people; he had a great sense of humor with an infectious laugh.

Preceding him in death are his parents Claude and Esther Davis; daughters Barbra Lynn Davis and Leigh Ann Dotson; sister Sheryl Burns and brothers Richard and Don Davis.

Gary leaves to mourn his wife, Marjorie; sons, Robert (Diane) and Jim; son-in-law, Larry Dotson; brothers-in-law, Marion and Robert (Gayle) Carter; sister-in-law, Carolyn Pool (Gary); grandchildren, Allissa Mathias (Jeremy) and Christian Davis; step-grandchildren, Stephanie Miles, Joey Lynn Loeffelholz (Josh), Joel Miles (Danielle); and great-grandchildren , Leah, Ava, Carson Loeffelholz, Avery Miles and Max Mathias.

To many who knew him: Gary was one of the good guys.

Memorials may be directed to the in Gary's memory.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 28, 2019
