|
|
Gary Deierling
Gladstone, OR, formerly of Des Moines - Gary Deierling, age 77, passed away Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Gladstone, OR.
Gary was born October 30, 1941 in Des Moines, Iowa to Sam and Ruby Deierling. He graduated from Des Moines Tech High School and went to work immediately for Tone's Spices. Gary worked most recently for SuperValu stores for 39 years, 35 of which he was a truck driver.
Gary married Judy Irene in August of 1960. To this union, one son was born. They later divorced, and he married Carolyn on September 3, 1999. She was the "Queen of his double wide trailer." Gary was a great handyman and could fix just about anything. He was a 1960 Golden Glove Champion of Iowa. He built a 1939 Ford Hotrod and enjoyed collecting cars. In his free time, he enjoyed trout fishing. Above all, his grandkids were his pride and joy and he loved spending time with them.
Gary is survived by his wife of almost 20 years, Carolyn; son, Gary (Cathi) Deierling; step-daughter, Glenda Creger; four grandchildren: Gary Deierling, Jennifer (Jason) Fasulo, Phillip (Betsy) Deierling, and Nicole (Charlie) Rose; eight great-grandchildren: Jamison and Chloe Deierling, Vincent and Adrienne Fasulo, Zuma, Viggo and Odin Rose, and Theodore Deierling; and his siblings, June Anderson and Sam Deierling.
He was preceded in death by Judy, the mother of his son; his son, Ronald Dean Deierling; sister, Joan Allgeier; brother, Jack Deierling; and sister-in-law, Joan Deierling.
There will be a memorial service 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Urn burial will take place at Berwick Cemetery at a later date.
In remembrance of Gary, memorials may be made directly to the family.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 11, 2019