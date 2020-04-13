|
Gary Doolittle
Mount Ayr, Iowa - Gary Doolittle, 75, of Mount Ayr, passed away April 12, 2020. Private services will be held at Rose Hill Cemetery in Mount Ayr on Thursday, April 16. Open visitation, without the family present, will be held at the Armstrong Funeral Home in Mount Ayr on Wednesday, April 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Memorials are to Kellerton Family Worship Center and EveryStep Hospice in Mount Ayr.
Gary graduated from Saydel High School in 1963. He married Kay Bennett in 1964.
Survivors include wife Kay of Mount Ayr; sons Rio (Sheryl) of Indianola and Nick (Erin) of Mount Ayr; sisters Janet (Miles) Derrick and Rhonda (Kirt) Fisher, all of Des Moines; 4 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; several in-laws.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2020