Gary E. Shull
Urbandale - Gary Evans Shull passed away November 7, 2019. He and his twin sister Carolyn were born July 16, 1936 in Mapleton, IA and were raised on a farm near Hornick, IA with his parents Belle and Harley Shull, brother Hollis and sister Ruth. He attended Iowa State College before enlisting in the army in 1959. He spent 2 years in the Army Security Agency in Germany. In 1960 he married Judy Prichard and they had three children Kerry, Kelly and Kyle. After his military service he graduated from Morningside College in Sioux City while living in Oto.
Gary worked as a corn breeder for Cargill Seed Company for many years in Grinnell, IA and Seward, NE. When the Seward station closed he went to McCurdy Seeds in Ottumwa, IA, then as research director with Select Seed Company in Camden, IN. He came back to his beloved Iowa with MBS Seeds, started his own genetic seed testing business Germplasm Evaluation Services. When he retired from that he joined Pioneer Hi-Bred and enjoyed working in the greenhouses until he and his 2nd wife Marjorie Rudert retired together in July 2012.
Gary and Marjorie were married in Weekapaug, RI in 1988 and enjoyed living in Lafayette, IN and then on their farmlet in Boone County before moving to Urbandale when he began his battle with leukemia.
Throughout his life he enjoyed flying small planes, trout fishing in Montana, canoeing, camping, January winter nurseries on Molokai Hawaii and sharing time with family and friends.
He is survived by his wife Marjorie, sister Carolyn (Tony) McEvoy, his first wife Judy Prichard Shull Hiebenthal, daughter Kelly (Gerald Bosak), son Kyle (Jodi) and granddaughters Cora Shull and Jordan Shull as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kerry, half sister Goldie, sister Ruth and brother Hollis.
He was dearly loved for his kind heart and great storytelling. In lieu of flowers, donations will be put toward a tree or bench at Iowa Arboretum near Madrid, IA.
Visitation will be November 20, 2019 at Iles-Westover Funeral Home in Des Moines from 4:00-6:00.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 17, 2019