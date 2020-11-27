Gary Eastridge
Waukee - Gary L. Eastridge, 65, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2020. Gary, one of 4 siblings, was born on August 31, 1955 to James Eastridge and Wilma (Bishop) Eastridge. He graduated from SE Polk High School is 1973. He worked at FedEx in Des Moines as a dispatcher and retired in 2016 after 40 years.
Gary met his wife, Grazia in 1992 at the Iowa State Fair. Gary loved travelling, with Hawaii being one of his favorites. He loved the beach, the ocean, sunsets, ice cream, NASCAR, reading and relaxing in his own backyard. He was so proud of his watch collection from Fed Ex. Gary loved to joke and make people laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. His laugh filled the room and was contagious.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Grazia Aiello; children, Josh Eastridge, Kelli Eastridge, Isaiah Eastridge, Sean (Lindsay) Brown and Ryan Brown; Siblings, Denny (Jackie) Eastridge, Jim Eastridge and Mike (Shelly) Eastridge; Grandchildren, Brayden and Cade Brown; and his Mother, Wilma Eastridge
Gary was preceded in death by his Father and Brother, Tony Eastridge,
Private graveside services will be held at the Waukee cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be sent to numerous charities. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
