1/1
Gary Eastridge
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Eastridge

Waukee - Gary L. Eastridge, 65, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on November 24, 2020. Gary, one of 4 siblings, was born on August 31, 1955 to James Eastridge and Wilma (Bishop) Eastridge. He graduated from SE Polk High School is 1973. He worked at FedEx in Des Moines as a dispatcher and retired in 2016 after 40 years.

Gary met his wife, Grazia in 1992 at the Iowa State Fair. Gary loved travelling, with Hawaii being one of his favorites. He loved the beach, the ocean, sunsets, ice cream, NASCAR, reading and relaxing in his own backyard. He was so proud of his watch collection from Fed Ex. Gary loved to joke and make people laugh with his quick wit and sense of humor. His laugh filled the room and was contagious.

He will be greatly missed by his wife, Grazia Aiello; children, Josh Eastridge, Kelli Eastridge, Isaiah Eastridge, Sean (Lindsay) Brown and Ryan Brown; Siblings, Denny (Jackie) Eastridge, Jim Eastridge and Mike (Shelly) Eastridge; Grandchildren, Brayden and Cade Brown; and his Mother, Wilma Eastridge

Gary was preceded in death by his Father and Brother, Tony Eastridge,

Private graveside services will be held at the Waukee cemetery with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the family to be sent to numerous charities. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton's Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved