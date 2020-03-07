|
|
Gary F. Woodard
Windsor Heights - Gary F. Woodard, a lifelong resident of Des Moines went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 4, 2020.
Born June 8, 1944, Gary was a proud East High Scarlet and loyal Hawkeye fan. His faith and family were most important to him. He married Linda Howard in 1974. They owned and operated Elaine Powers Figure Salon and Steamatic of Central Iowa. Gary was also a Securities Dealer for PFS Investments Inc. and worked as a associate teacher for the Des Moines Public Schools. His interests and hobbies were many. In 1969 he received his private pilot's license. Good food, family, and friends lead to opportunities to fix his signature specialty spaghetti dinners. He enjoyed family vacations and touring Europe. Earning numerous golfing trophies didn't mean as much as the times he spent with his East High golf group. He always felt blessed to be a part of this unique group of lifelong friends. His great sense of humor will be missed. He loved sharing his Lionel train display every Christmas with family and friends. He took pride in his yard and spent untold hours growing amazing beautiful flowers.
He was a member of the Indianola Country Club and the Hyperion Country Club.
Gary is survived by his wife, Linda, son, Randy, brother Warren Woodard and a large family of nieces and nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Clint, brothers, Bill, Dick and Michael Woodard, sisters, Patricia Lovejoy, Jenne Willemsen, and Sheryl Cozad.
A Memorial Gathering will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, March 15, 2020, at the Grandview Park Funeral Home located at 3211 Hubbell Ave with luncheon to follow.
No flowers please, donations may be sent to Samaritan's Purse, Gary's favorite charity.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020