Gary Fridley
Carlisle - Services for Gary Fridley, 50, who passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 in Des Moines, will be held 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola with burial following in the Liberty Center Cemetery, Liberty Center, IA.
He is survived by his children, Jessica Fridley and Derrick Fridley and their mother Kathy Fridley; father, Tom Fridley; siblings, Rod (Julie) Fridley and Cindy (Kenny) Crall; nieces Amanda Quinn and Jenny Sveum, and nephews, Ben Crall and Roman Carpenter. He was preceded in death by his mother Ann Fridley.
Visitation will be held 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 27 at Overton Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to Life Serve, Mid Iowa Council of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa, or S.E. Warren Community School Military Memorial. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 26, 2019