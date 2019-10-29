Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Garrett

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Garrett Obituary
Gary Garrett

Peru - Gary Gene Garrett, 69, died Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family in his memory.

Gary was born January 17, 1950 in Greely, CO. He spent many years serving several communities as the owner of Bright and Clear Windows and as a deacon at his church. Gary enjoyed playing his trumpet, golfing, gardening, and riding his tractor.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Art. He is survived by his mom, Lucile; wife, Deana; daughters, Lara, Chelle, Angela, Rachel, and Tiffany; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Jim; sister, DeLynn; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.