|
|
Gary Garrett
Peru - Gary Gene Garrett, 69, died Monday, October 28, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:30 am Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Caldwell Parrish Funeral Home, Winterset Chapel. Visitation will be 6 to 8 pm, Wednesday, October 30 at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the family in his memory.
Gary was born January 17, 1950 in Greely, CO. He spent many years serving several communities as the owner of Bright and Clear Windows and as a deacon at his church. Gary enjoyed playing his trumpet, golfing, gardening, and riding his tractor.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Art. He is survived by his mom, Lucile; wife, Deana; daughters, Lara, Chelle, Angela, Rachel, and Tiffany; many grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Jim; sister, DeLynn; and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019