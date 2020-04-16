|
|
Gary Joseph Hudgens
Altoona - Gary Joseph Hudgens, 74, of Altoona, Iowa, passed peacefully away on April 15, 2020.
Gary never met a lake he wouldn't swim, a gig he wouldn't play, and a person he wouldn't help. One of his greatest loves in life was boating with the greatest loves of his life, his family. He "boom-chucked" on the drums with his life-long friends for many years in bars, in barns, and in backyards. Gary would give you the shirt off his back and then ask if you needed his socks. He loved to laugh, he loved good stories at the dinner table, and he deeply loved his friends and family.
Gary was born in Detroit, Michigan, on October 29, 1945 Joseph and Loretta (Hamilton) Hudgens. He grew up in Urbandale, Iowa, with his sisters, whom he adored, and graduated from Urbandale High School in 1965. A proud veteran of the Vietnam War, Gary served in the Army from May 25, 1966 until May 24, 1968. Gary worked as a pressman for the Des Moines Register for over twenty years, and retired, along with the presses, when the company automated. He married his best friend, Vicki, on February, 10, 1996, and together they conquered the world, one camping trip at a time.
Gary was preceded in death by his father, Joseph, and his mother Loretta.
He is survived by his wife, Vicki; his children Catherine (Neal) Weers, Mark (Jen) Thompson, Caren (David) D'Cruz, Christina Hudgens, Gregory (Lindsey) Hudgens; four grandchildren, four step-grandchildren; and sisters Joletta (Dave) Brasher and Susan (Dale) Gisvold.
You're probably looking down from heaven up above, sending out smiles with days of sunshine and showers of love. You are loved, you are missed, and one day we will be together again.
Memorials may be directed to AHeinz57 Pet Rescue & Transport and Retrieve A Golden of the Midwest (RAGOM).
Gary will be laid to rest in a private family service at Iowa Veterans Cemetery. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date when the Covid-19 restrictions are lifted.
Condolences may be expressed at:
www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020