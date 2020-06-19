Gary King
Urbandale - Gary Dean King, 73, of Urbandale, Iowa was called to join his wife, Denise, who he so dearly missed, on Friday June 12, 2020. Gary was born on March 3, 1947 to Lee and Gladys King of Churdan, Iowa. He spent his childhood on the family farm, participating in 4-h and raising animals. Gary attended Paton-Churdan schools, graduating in 1965. Gary went on to attend Simpson College, earning a B.A. in Law Enforcement Education in 1973. During that time, he also worked for the Milwaukee Railroad. Also, during his time at Simpson and in Indianola he started getting involved in hot air-ballooning. Gary earned his commercial LTA rating in 1978 and became heavily involved in the sport of ballooning, going on to help organize/run/participate in some of the biggest, best and coolest events around the world, including the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. His love of the sport continued throughout his life, always sharing it with anyone who wanted and handing it down to many, including his sons, family and friends. Gary went on to work many jobs including corrections, rehabilitation and social services. He was married to Denise in 1983. They had two sons, Christopher King(36), and Mitchell King(31), both of Urbandale. Gary retired from the state of Iowa in 2009.Gary did not stay retired for long, going on to work jobs at fed-ex, home depot and the Civic Center of Des Moines for many years. He will be remembered for many things, such as his love of cars, trains, animals and absolute adoration of his grandchildren, along with his smile, laughter, eloquence and vast knowledge.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents Lee and Gladys King, his wife Denise Ann (Collins) King, siblings Wayne King, Cynthia (King) Bierman and too many friends. He is survived by his son and daughter in-law Christopher and Kristy King, their children, Asa Wayne and Elouise Breann, son Mitchell King, sister and brother in-law Jim and Darlene (King) Woltz , Niece Kate (Matt) Vukich , Brother in-law Calvin Bierman, Sister in-law Karla King, niece Lauren (Schyler) Bardole, Nephew Taylor King, Sister in-law Diana (Mark) Bourret, Nephew John (Carrie) Bourret, Sister in-law Dory (Ross) Johnson, Nephews Collin and Gavin Johnson, Niece Emily Johnson.
Graveside services will be held at 11am Friday June 26th at Glendale Cemetery (overlooking the pond) 4909 University Ave Des Moines, Iowa. All are welcome. Casual dress is recommended. Shorts, hats and favorite balloon t-shirt encouraged. A memorial flight is being planned for a later date. Announcements will be made via social media. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made in his honor to The Balloon Training Academy 501c3 non-profit. Donation information can be found @ https://www.theballoontrainingacademy.com/memorial/
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.