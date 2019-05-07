|
|
Gary Knapp
Des Moines - Gary K. Knapp, 66, Des Moines, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on May 3, 2019. Gary was born in Oelwein, Iowa and enlisted in the Army after graduating from high school. He later attended Drake University in Des Moines where he received his bachelor's degree. He worked with veterans as a job placement counselor with the state of Iowa for several years and later worked at the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement.
Gary loved spending time with his sons and spent many hours coaching them and others in various sports. He had a passion for coaching and developing kids to be the best they could be as an athlete and as a person. He loved fishing, boating, golfing and was an avid sports fan and followed the Chicago Cubs and the Iowa Hawkeyes. He had a great sense of humor and could always make people laugh.
Gary is survived by his sons: Eric Knapp (Alicia), Des Moines and Mark Knapp (Christen), Ankeny; four grandchildren: Kyra, Andrew, Ryder, and Julia Knapp; sisters: Connie Kleiman, Escondido, CA, Debra Knapp, Denver, CO; brothers: Terry Knapp, Pauma Valley, CA, Greg Knapp, Merriam, KS and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, John William Knapp.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, Des Moines. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines will military rites.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 7, 2019